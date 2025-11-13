Hill appoints business growth director

Helen Rieman

Helen Rieman joined Hill in April from Wates to take on a newly created role to support business growth and strengthen its partnership approach to development.

As Hill’s business growth director, Rieman will be focusing on securing and building long-term partnerships with local authorities, housing associations and other public sector bodies.

She was previously business growth director at Wates Residential, where she spent five years. Before that, she worked for United Living and Keepmoat in business development roles.

Hill Group chief executive Andy Hill said: “We are delighted to welcome Helen to the Hill team. Her extensive experience in securing and delivering complex partnership projects, combined with her commercial insight and deep understanding of the housing landscape, makes her a valuable addition to our leadership group. Helen’s appointment comes at an exciting time of growth for Hill, as we continue to strengthen our pipeline and build on our reputation as a trusted partner of choice for both public and private sector clients.”

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