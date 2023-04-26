Hill Group dips but target still in reach

Hill's 2020 Knights Park development in Cambridge

Hill Holdings Limited turned over £716m in 2022, down from £753m in 2021. Pre-tax profit was steady at £65.6 (2021: £65.1m).

Founder, owner and chief executive Andy Hill said that the results showed the company “resilience and position for sustained long-term success”.

The target of £1.25bn turnover in 2025 (compared to £650m in 2020) remains on track, he said.

In 2022 Hill completed 2,203 new homes and grew its development pipeline to 8,500 units. Hill’s accounts show a £315m land bank of more than 12,300 homes, representing £4.6bn of future income, and a balance sheet of £322m together with net cash of £132m. A £220m development funding facility with four high street banks remains untouched.

Construction started in London last year on a 10-year regeneration programme at the DBP Estate in Colindale. In Brentford, West London, it began construction of 441 new homes at Kew Bridge Rise, the site of a former Citroen garage in the Brentford regeneration area.

It also has developments in Bristol and Coventry.

Andy Hill said: “Our strong performance over many years has been built on a mission to be the UK’s most trusted housebuilder, creating exceptional homes and sustainable communities. I am confident this outlook will continue to bring us success in the years to come. Our diversified business model and strong development pipeline, along with our resilience to short-term economic impacts, means we are well-positioned to maintain a positive trajectory and achieve our five-year business targets.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk