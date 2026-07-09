Hill Group, L&Q complete Kew Bridge Rise

Celebrating the project completion

The £90m project of 441 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments and townhouses was delivered across three phases. It comprises five distinctive buildings set within a landscape-led masterplan that aims to respond to the area’s industrial and riverside heritage while creating a contemporary new identity for the local area.

Air-source heat pumps, solar panels and EV charging points sit alongside biodiversity measures, including insect hotels. Pedestrian-friendly routes, cycle facilities and considered outdoor spaces also encourage a more active, connected way of life.

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