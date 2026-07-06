Hill Group reports £1.1bn revenue, 3,329 new homes

Net assets increased to £493.1m and net cash rose to £129.1 million, with no drawings against the group’s revolving Credit Facility. This, the group says, reflects its diversified operating model and the successful delivery of the first year of its new five-year growth strategy.

Land and work-in-progress increased to £733.9m as the group continued its policy of retaining the majority of annual profits to invest in future growth opportunities.

Hill invested £54.6m in new land acquisitions and strategic opportunities during the year, with commitments in place for a further £44.1m of future investment.

Hill’s development pipeline includes 10,800 homes with planning consent and a further 1,900 homes controlled on a subject-to-planning basis.

Hill’s long-term strategic pipeline includes 29,900 homes owned or controlled under option and promotion agreements. Combined, the group’s controlled pipeline has the potential to generate more than £14.5bn of future revenue. Hill’s contracting pipeline also increased during the year to more than £5.6bn, up from £4.8bn the previous year.

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