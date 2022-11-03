Hill hooks up with Gravesham Council

Gravesend by twilight

The Gravesham Community Investment Partnership has been set up to help the council build hundreds of affordable homes across the borough.

The strategy is to ‘unlock’ brownfield sites for regeneration.

Andy Hill, chief executive of The Hill Group, said: “By combining expertise in regeneration and residential development with Gravesham Borough Council’s ambition to unlock the land potential in the local area, we are excited to be working with our new partner to deliver much-needed affordable homes and amenities for the community. The new partnership underlines Hill’s reputation as being a partner of choice for local authorities seeking to deliver high quality, sustainable new homes and placemaking.”

Gravesham Borough Council leader John Burden has high hopes. He said: “The Gravesham Community Investment Partnership will see long-term investment to benefit our local community. The partnership will create much-needed affordable new homes and amenities whilst creating new employment and training opportunities and adding social and environmental value.”

He added: “It will attract investment to the area, taking advantage of the exceptional opportunities that Gravesham has to offer, including the local geography, town centre connectivity and riverside living.”

Hill’s tie-up with Gravesham follows similar arrangements with other local authorities, including the Rushmore Development Partnership, which is working on town centre regenerations in Aldershot and Farnborough, and the Cambridge Investment Partnership.

