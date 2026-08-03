Hillwood wins Affinius support for logistic developments

In Luton, the facility funds the ground-up speculative development of a Grade A logistics scheme of approximately 286,000 sq ft, comprising eight units across five buildings, along the M1 corridor, one of the UK’s most established distribution markets, with direct access to Central London and the Midlands.

In east London, the facility supports the ground-up development of a c. 43,659 sq ft last-mile warehouse in Canning Town (E16), a freehold urban logistics site benefiting from strong occupier demand for well-located last-mile space. Both developments are being delivered speculatively to institutional specification and are targeting BREEAM Excellent certification.

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