  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

04 August 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Hillwood wins Affinius support for logistic developments

Hillwood wins Affinius support for logistic developments

1 day Hillwood Investment Properties has closed a £76.4m development financing facility with Affinius Capital for two logisitics projects in Luton and the East End.

In Luton, the facility funds the ground-up speculative development of a Grade A logistics scheme of approximately 286,000 sq ft, comprising eight units across five buildings, along the M1 corridor, one of the UK’s most established distribution markets, with direct access to Central London and the Midlands.

In east London, the facility supports the ground-up development of a c. 43,659 sq ft last-mile warehouse in Canning Town (E16), a freehold urban logistics site benefiting from strong occupier demand for well-located last-mile space. Both developments are being delivered speculatively to institutional specification and are targeting BREEAM Excellent certification.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »