Hinkley Point C is still more than three years from completion, with its powering up having been put back from 2025 to June 2027 and costs growing to £33bn, but the Bouygues-Laing O’Rourke main contractor joint venture, and its massive supply chain, have not been twiddling their thumbs.

As EDF says, it has been “another year of incredible engineering – from under the seabed to the top of Big Carl's jib”.

