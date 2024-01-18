Historic England seeks feedback on heritage skills

Prince’s Foundation placements working on the roof at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings [© Historic England Archive]

Historic England has commissioned Harlow Consulting to conduct a survey into the supply and demand of heritage building skills, to help identify skills gaps and shortages.

Construction companies that work on older buildings are invited to participate in the survey, which will be conducted this month and next.

Harlow Consulting director Jennifer Brennan explained: “This work will map the profile of the workforce and relevant training provision, identify skills gaps and shortages, and make recommendations about how best to preserve and protect our heritage building skills.”

Tess Gale, sector resilience and skills director at Historic England, added: “The skills needed to maintain, repair, adapt and retrofit England’s traditional buildings are specialist. This research project will help Historic England, and partners in the sector, to better understand where skills needs are most pressing, enabling effective and collaborative action to address these.”

To contribute to the survey, visit harlowconsulting.welcomesyourfeedback.net/s/hog5zh

