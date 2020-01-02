Hitachi investment for Ardent

Some of Ardent's new excavators

The deal takes Ardent's fleet to more than 1,200 excavators on the back of consistent growth in demand across its rental fleet.

Chief financial officer Julian O'Neill said last month: "As part of our ongoing fleet investment programme, which this year [2019] will exceed 1,200 units, we always look for quality, value and a partnership approach. Hitachi (UK) have provided an excellent response throughout 2019, delivering over 60 machines in the second half of the year to meet the growing demand of our customers for robust, reliable excavators."

Dave Roberts, CEO of Hitachi Construction Machinery (UK), added: "Ardent and Hitachi CMUK Ltd have enjoyed an excellent relationship for several years now, not least because of great product and aftersales support, but also due to the flexible approach both businesses have. This latest deal illustrates that perfectly, responding to a demand for more kit with relatively short notice. We thank Ardent for the continued business and look forward to the growing partnership in the New Year."

