Holcim strengthens Weymouth sea defences

Work on the sea defences, courtesy of Juno

The quarry is supplying 12,000t of the limestone to reinforce the shoreline for the £52m scheme, which will deliver 141 new homes on a former MoD site. The rock armour, or armourstone, being used is a natural quarry stone, chosen for its durability and resistance to wear and erosion with sizes ranging from 45mm stones to rocks weighing more than ten tonnes.

Holcim worked with local Frome haulier JF Pearce, which provided specially adapted lorries utilising converted shipping containers on the back to carry loads from Somerset to Weymouth. Each boulder is then placed into position by specialist contractors building the sea defence wall.

Katie Vincent, commercial manager for Holcim Aggregates in the south west, said: “This project has been two years in the making so we are delighted that we are finally delivering on site.

“It demonstrates Holcim and Torr’s capabilities in being able to deliver coastal and sea defence projects like this, particularly as the UK faces increasing threats from rising sea tides.

“It also demonstrates our logistical capabilities in being able to choose the right partner in order to deliver the product to site safely and on time, despite its challenging nature.”

Work on the rock armour project, part of a broader £8m coastal defence package, started in June and will continue for four months, aiming to complete during September 2026.

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