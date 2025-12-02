Holcim takes over construction waste business

Thames Materials runs a fleet of 62 vehicles and turned over £34m last year

The acquisition of Thames Materials is designed to reinforce Holcim UK’s position in the recycling and construction demolition materials (CDM) market in and around the capital.

Thames Materials, formed in 1995, employs 90 people and operates a fleet of 62 vehicles. Head office is in Uxbridge and its recycling operations are conducted from a 12-acre facility in Harefield, which has recently seen its annual permitted processing capacity increase to 750,000 tonnes.

It specialises in the removal, haulage and recycling of waste from construction sites across London and surrounding counties. In 2024 it received more than 400,000 tonnes of material for processing, recovering 340,000 tonnes for sale into the secondary aggregates market.

In the year to 31st October 2024, Thames Materials made a pre-tax profit of £3.5m on turnover of £30m. The year-end accounts show net assets of more than £34m.

Holcim UK chief executive Lee Sleight said that he acquisition “strengthens our footprint in the London construction market and aligns to our ambition of making sustainable construction a reality as we work towards becoming the leading UK provider of sustainable solutions”.

He added: “Thames also has a great synergy with our existing recycling and construction demolition materials business in the east of London and the acquisition will allow us to develop our services and reach to support the move to a more circular economy – especially with the need for greater use of recycled or reused materials in projects within the capital. By 2030 we have set ourselves a target to process 6.5 million tonnes of CDM annually.”

On selling up his business to Holcim, Thames Materials managing director Martin Clarke said: “We’re really looking forward to taking the business forward with Holcim UK and harnessing their expertise and networks.

“This move allows us to continue on our growth trajectory and expand both our capacity and offering. Holcim is a market leader in the UK and internationally with a clearly articulated vision for circularity and sustainability and we are excited to be a part of that.”

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