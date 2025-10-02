Holder returns to Wolff UK

Dave Holder

Dave Holder has been with the tower crane hire company in its various incarnations for nearly 40 years, going back to its Stanley Davies Tower Crane days, then Hewden Tower Cranes, through its ownership by PC Harrington and subsequent takeover by Wolffkran, the German manufacturer that supplies its cranes.

Since 2018 he has been working for the company in Switzerland as European operations director, overseeing for Wolffkran’s group rental fleet.

He now returns to UK to manage hire operations here.

“I am delighted to take on this new responsibility,” Holder said. “Together with our strong team, I look forward to building on Wolffkran’s reputation and driving the business into its next chapter.”

Richard Coughtrey, UK managing director UK since 2018, now takes on a new strategic role as head of group accounting. Coughtrey has been with the company since 2005 in various finance roles and now returns to his financial roots.

“It has been a privilege to lead our UK team over the past years,” Coughtrey said. “I am excited to take on this new challenge and to contribute to the long-term financial strength and development of the Wolffkran Group.”

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