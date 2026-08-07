Homes England invests in Sunderland

The planned development, courtesy of Riverside Sunderland

The funding will help transform the former industrial site, set to be the largest residential neighbourhood with more than 350 homes as part of Riverside Sunderland, with £10m already invested by the North East Mayor to complement Homes England's funding package.

The announcement is the latest example of close collaboration between local authorities, Homes England and the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority, which recently announced a new delivery partnership to accelerate growth and house building across the North East.

The partnership includes a joint Major Projects Delivery Unit – one of the first arrangements of its kind in England and the first of its scale in the North East - bringing together expertise, resources and leadership from the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority, Homes England and local authority partners to unlock complex sites, support major developments and drive forward the region's growth ambitions.

The new Sheepfolds neighbourhood will support Sunderland City Council's wider ambition to deliver more than 1,000 new homes across the city centre and forms part of the Riverside Sunderland Creative Mayoral Development Zone, playing a pivotal role in repopulating and reenergising the city.

Homes England’s latest investment will enable the delivery of high-quality infrastructure and public realm across the neighbourhood, including new roads, utilities and active travel routes that are essential to support residential development, while enhancing connectivity between the city centre and surrounding communities.

The new works will build on the success of the Keel Crossing pedestrian footbridge, opened last year and unlocked by Homes England funding, which connects the planned housing development and popular nearby leisure venue Sheepfolds Stables to the heart of the city centre.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk