Housebuilding a challenge for Ibstock

Ibstock was shortlisted for the BDS Brick Awards, but slow housebuilding has proven a challenge

The company said that the first quarter has proven challenge, but that an improvement in brick volume trends was seen in Q2.

Clay brick revenues were down 8% to £118m, but the company said brick volumes were down less than the market everage.

Concrete revenues of £44m were down 11% on a like-for-like basis.

Pricing in the period was marginally ahead of the comparative period, with annual price increases implemented in February. Further temporary surcharge to mitigate additional energy and fuel related inflation were implemented in June.

Joe Hudson, CEO, said, “Ibstock delivered a solid first-half performance against a backdrop that remains challenging, with focused execution delivering results in line with our expectations. We continue to enhance our market leading position with continued progress across our strategic levers, and we will continue to adapt capacity, inventory levels and costs to market conditions.

"Although we expect private housebuilding and RMI activity levels to remain challenging in the near term, the group expects to achieve a stronger adjusted EBITDA in H2 than H1.

"Looking ahead, with the investments we have made in our manufacturing network largely complete: driving a more reliable and efficient network, we are well-positioned to capitalise when market conditions improve. Continued progress across our five strategic levers—which includes the breadth of opportunities within our unrivalled land and clay reserves—reinforces our confidence in the Group's ability to create significant long-term value.”

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