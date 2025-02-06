Hume plumps for DualDrive backhoe

B&K Hume Groundworks' new 4CX Pro DualDrive backhoe loader

JCB Dual Drive controls allow the operator to move the machine while also operating the excavator. The operator can drive and reposition the machine while facing the digging end at the back, without having to turn the seat to the front-facing position

B&K Hume Groundworks purchased its 4CX Pro DualDrive backhoe loader from its locval dealer, Scot JCB.

Director Kenny Hume said: "We already had a JCB 4CX and were happy with the performance so when it was time to replace it, we automatically looked to JCB. The option of DualDrive was a key function that will be a great asset to the machine’s capability. We anticipate using the feature a lot when picking up gravel for drainage tracks. It will save a lot of time running back and forth without having to turn round.

"We have only had our new 4CX for a few weeks and already it’s proving to be an efficient and versatile machine on our sites. Being able to carry out a wide range of tasks with only one piece of kit increases our efficiency.”

The new JCB 4CX Pro model features several other new developments, including single loader lever to reduce operator effort, revised direction control for quicker and easier use, return to grade function for improved performance and upgraded quickhitch with wider fork carriage.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk