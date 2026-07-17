Hyperion raises funds for robotic microfactories

Hyperion's low carbon foundation components being installed at Teesport

The company raised $7.4m in growth funding, in an investment round co-led by Course Corrected and the European Innovation Council Fund (EIC Fund), with participation from RE Ventures (part of the Romande Energie Group) and existing investors Lifeline Ventures, Übermorgen Ventures and PC Rettig Impact & Co.

Compared to traditional methods, Hyperion's robotic microfactories produce infrastructure components up to three times faster, cut costs by up to 50% and reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 70%. The company is replacing labour-intensive construction with a factory-based model, deployed close to project sites to reduce logistics, speed up delivery and enable consistent, localised and more cost-efficient production for European infrastructure.

Hyperion's approach is built on physical AI. At its core is Forge, a software platform that connects design, structural engineering, code-compliance, robotics and factory operations into a single system.

Hyperion's first UK site, Forge I, will launch in Flixborough near Scunthorpe in partnership with Swedish state owned mining and metals business LKAB. The facility will produce infrastructure components for sectors including energy, utilities, water, data centres and carbon capture.

“We've already built some of the most efficient concrete structures in the world. With this funding, we start delivering at scale, in factories built next to the projects they serve. Europe doesn't have the time, the budget or the labour for construction to keep working the way it has. Physical AI is how we close that gap,” said Fernando De los Rios, CEO of Hyperion Robotics.

“Hyperion is revolutionising the process of building infrastructure. Not only will they innovate concrete products, but they will do so in an environmentally sustainable way, all at lower costs. We believe they're setting the standard for what comes next, doing for construction what the previous generation did for manufacturing," said Katja Bergman, Managing Partner at Course Corrected.

“Hyperion is tackling one of the largest and least digitised industries with a scalable, technology-led approach. Their integration of robotics, automation and software has the potential to transform how infrastructure is produced across Europe and around the world,” said Minna Leisvuori, Senior Investment Advisor at the EIC Fund.

The funding will support the launch of Forge I, further development of the Forge platform and Hyperion's expansion across European infrastructure markets.

The growth funding brings Hyperion's total capital raised to nearly $20 million as the company moves from project-by-project delivery to industrial-scale production. Hyperion already counts National Grid, Costain, Mott MacDonald Bentley, Anglian Water and United Utilities among its clients.

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