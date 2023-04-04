Ilke buys Milton Keynes plot

Ilke's plot

Ilke’s site will form part of the 4,330-home Whitehouse masterplan, which is being delivered by L&Q Estates and Milton Keynes City Council.

Ilke Homes is seeking a sponsor to forward fund its homes at Whitehouse and will be submitting a reserved matters planning application to Milton Keynes Council in April.

Subject to planning, it expects to start preparing the site by the end of 2023, ready for the first homes to be trucked down from the factor in Knaresborough by summer 2024.

Development director Tom Heathcote said: “Ilke Homes continues to expand across the southeast, with today’s announcement marking our first site acquisition in Buckinghamshire. Our teams are excited to be working alongside L&Q Estates and some of the UK’s most well-known house builders as part of this fantastic consortium, which promises to deliver a well-designed community with placemaking at its heart. Since launching in 2020, our land-led, turnkey offering has seen exponential growth, demonstrating the strength of our vertically-integrated approach to development.”

L&Q Estates managing director Adrian Clack said: “Modular housing is a really exciting advancement in building energy-efficient properties at a much faster rate and it will be fantastic to see these high-quality properties lowered into place for families to move into and start creating their dream homes. These will be the first modular homes in Whitehouse and we look forward to the first families moving into them next year.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk