ISG wins £89m Cardiff Interchange

The building is designed by Holder Mathias Architects

The development is the final piece of Cardiff’s Central Square regeneration development.

ISG’s client is Cardiff-based developer Rightacres. The project is being funded by Legal & General and is designed by Holder Mathias Architects.

The mixed-use Cardiff Transport Interchange project is one of the largest developments undertaken in the city centre, delivering 500,000 sq ft of new space. The scheme includes a 14-bay bus interchange with a covered concourse, 318 apartments for the private rented sector and 90,000 sq ft of office space.

To speed construction, concrete cores of the new building will be slipformed, with an enclosed four-storey platform on a jacking system to form the reinforced concrete frame and weather proof each floor as the platform rises up. Bathroom pods will be delivered to site ready finished.

This is ISG’s single largest UK construction project of 2019 and takes the contractor’s tally of work awarded at Central Square past £200m. ISG has already built the new BBC Cymru Wales headquarters and Two Central Square, home to Hugh James and Cardiff University’s School of Journalism, as well as significant public realm works.

ISG project director Kevin McElroy said: “The Cardiff Interchange has been one of the most highly anticipated developments of recent years and this announcement reflects real collaboration and vision from all project stakeholders to create a mixed-use scheme that delivers for our city. Not only will this dramatically improve connectivity for businesses, residents and visitors to Cardiff, but alongside the iconic BBC Wales headquarters, will transform this strategic gateway site.”

Rightacres project director Jason Hyett said: “The signing of the build contract marks a great landmark in the project’s timeline and is thanks to the input of a great number of people. We look forward to working with ISG and the project team to deliver, what will be, another great building in the city”

Architect Stephen Hill of Holder Mathias added: “The interchange is an extremely complex, challenging and multi-layered project that, once complete, will provide a modern, innovative and truly mixed-use set of environments. Not only will it deliver Cardiff’s new bus and coach station, but it will provide a landmark residential offer in a key city centre location and dynamic new office accommodation. We are delighted to have the opportunity to implement our designs in partnership with Rightacres and ISG in a scheme that fuses so many vital elements of the city together and is the final piece of the Central Square regeneration development.”

