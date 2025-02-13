Isle of Wight showcases speedy building

Gibbs Timber Frame erected three houses in a day at Newport's Three Oaks development

Sovereign Network Group and construction partner Captiva Homes are building 145 homes in Newport. Called Three Oaks, it is the largest affordable housing development on the Isle of Wight for several years.

To demonstrate how the project is seeking to embrace so-called modern methods of construction (or MMC), the team held an open day on 11th February to show what they could do. Centrepiece of the event was the erection of three homes by island firm Gibbs Timber Frame.

Isle of Wight Council leader Phil Jordan said: “Delivering affordable housing for the Isle of Wight is a major priority for the council. To do so at scale will require ingenuity and close collaboration, and this open day has been an excellent demonstration of both of those qualities. It has also provided a vital platform to discuss optimum ways forward with local stakeholders and see first-hand the impressive plans SNG and Captiva have for the delivery of Three Oaks.”

Open day attendees observed the staged assembly process; beginning with ground floor panels being lifted into place in the morning, followed by first-floor cassettes, and culminating with the roofing structure in the afternoon, all helped along by favourable weather for the time of year.

SNG regional managing director Joe Marshall said: “This collaborative event has shown how we can address housing shortages while delivering homes that meet the highest environmental and community standards via SNG’s Homes and Place Standard. The pace of construction and commitment to quality on display today has been inspiring, and signals the way forward for housing delivery at scale using MMC both here on the Isle of Wight and across the UK.”

Captiva Homes chief executive Iain Delaney added: “The event has highlighted how partnerships and available technologies can help tackle the island’s housing crisis and underlined how local manufacturers and stakeholders will be at the heart of new homes delivery here. We are grateful to all the talented professionals who have lent their expertise to erect these three homes in a single day, and hope the demonstration serves as inspiration for further projects across the Island and beyond.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk