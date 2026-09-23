Jacobs to support German radioactive waste storage

The Konrad site, courtesy of BGE

Under the contract with Bundesgesellschaft für Endlagerung mbH (BGE), the country's federal radioactive waste disposal company, Jacobs will deliver advisory services to assess construction progress, validate planning assumptions and support project delivery optimization. The scope includes evaluating existing construction processes, reviewing and updating schedules and cost plans, and developing implementation of efficiency improvements.



Jacobs executive vice president Fiachra Ó Cléirigh said: “Delivering complex infrastructure projects in Germany requires a strong understanding of local regulatory frameworks, construction practices and site conditions. By combining on-the-ground insight with global project delivery experience, our team is helping BGE strengthen alignment between planning and execution while supporting efficient, predictable outcomes.”

As construction progresses, the project faces complex technical and regulatory requirements, including work within existing structures, seismic considerations and compliance with mining and nuclear regulations. Jacobs’ role will support alignment of construction activities, timelines and cost structures with on-site realities while incorporating best practices from comparable large-scale infrastructure programs.

This contract builds on Jacobs' work supporting nuclear decommissioning and radioactive waste management programs across Europe. Jacobs has supported Sellafield, one of the UK’s most complex nuclear sites, for more than two decades. The company also supports radioactive waste treatment and storage projects in Belgium, drawing on experience across the nuclear waste lifecycle, from decommissioning and treatment to storage and long-term disposal.

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