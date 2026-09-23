Knight to chair Trust Housing Association

David Knight, Trust's newly appointed chair

Knight replaces Dr Norval Bryson, who has stepped down after four years as chair. He brings more than 35 years of senior leadership experience in the Scottish housebuilding sector, including managing director positions at Bryant Homes, Miller Homes and Avant Homes, as well as a former chairmanship at Homes for Scotland. Knight has served as Trust’s vice-chair and convenor of the audit and performance committee since 2021.

Bryson said: "Serving as hcair of Trust has been both an honour and a pleasure. During my time as chair, I have had the opportunity to work with an exceptional board, talented colleagues and dedicated partners who are all committed to improving people's lives. I am proud of what we have achieved together."

Jackie McIntosh, chief executive, Trust Housing Association added, "On behalf of everyone at Trust, I would like to thank Norval for his incredible commitment, leadership and support. His strategic insight, calm guidance and unwavering focus on ‘doing the right thing’ for our customers and workforce have played a significant part in the modern and high performing organisation we are today.

"I am delighted to welcome David as our new chair. He understands Trust, our values and our ambitions, and I look forward to working closely with him as we deliver Ready, together and continue creating a positive impact for our customers and communities across Scotland."

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