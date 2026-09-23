Balfour Beatty works on £65m Edinburgh airport expansion contract

Scottish first minister John Swinney visiting the airport with Nick Rowan and early career team members

The contractor will deliver a two-storey terminal expansion, providing eight additional departure gates and increasing airport capacity to support continued passenger growth. The work is part of the first phase of the largest capital investment programme in Edinburgh Airport’s history, with more than £500m to be invested over the next five years.

Recent progress on the scheme saw Balfour Beatty successfully complete the installation of eight link bridges in a live airport environment.

This latest project follows Balfour Beatty’s delivery of several key airport upgrades, expanding critical operational infrastructure and facilities. These individual projects include the £8 million Security Futures Project, which saw the installation of state-of-the-art security screening technology, a baggage hall expansion, and modernised fire station upgrades.

Nick Rowan, managing director of Balfour Beatty's business in Scotland, said: "As Scotland’s busiest airport, Edinburgh Airport plays a vital role in supporting the country's economy, international connectivity and future growth, and we are proud to be helping deliver the infrastructure needed for its next chapter.

“Operating within highly regulated live airport environments requires specialist expertise, and our teams’ capability has enabled us to safely deliver complex infrastructure projects while maintaining operational continuity and minimising disruption for airport users.”

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