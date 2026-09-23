Liebherr launches new rail excavator

The new RE 22 M rail excavator

The new excavator draws on its predecessor, the A 922 Rail, with components from the earlier machine including its 120kW engine. The new machine features a standard rear swing radius of 2,000mm, increasing to 2,110mm with an optional heavier counterweight package.

A completely redesigned dual cab and the latest INTUSI operating concept aim to further enhance operator comfort, ergonomics and ease of use, helping to maximise efficiency on site.

The newly developed rail undercarriage, which is fitted as standard across the new generation, features a hydrostatic rail-wheel drive system, allowing the machine to travel with the undercarriage lowered and the boom raised.

When equipped with road tyres, the RE 22 M can operate with the undercarriage raised and the tyres running directly on the rails, generating the traction required for travel while helping to protect rail infrastructure.

The newly developed rail axle delivers a tractive force of 50 kN and, subject to country-specific approval, enables travel speeds of up to 40 km/h. In emergency situations, the machine can also be towed at speeds of up to 60 km/h.

For applications requiring even greater lifting and load-bearing capabilities, the RE 22 M can be equipped with an innovative centre-mounted two-point support system. Despite its increased stability, the design remains exceptionally compact, preserving visibility around the machine and allowing efficient operation in confined working environments.

The new INTUSI adaptive operating concept sees the control panel previously mounted on the steering column beneath the steering wheel removed, with its functions transferred to the INTUSI display, creating a cleaner cab environment and ensuring an unobstructed view of the working area.

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