Manitou to partner with HD Construction on compacts

Blaise and Moon at the partnership announcement

HD Construction Equipment will make use of Manitou Group’s engineering and manufacturing expertise in the compact equipment segment to enhance its own product catalog across its global distribution network. The company aims to boost its market presence by enhancing its compact construction equipment lineup.

By 2030, this activity aims to contribute at around 5% to Manitou Group total sales. Sylvain Blaise, president and CEO of Manitou Group, said, “This agreement fully aligns with our strategic roadmap aimed at accelerating our growth in compact equipment ranges. By combining the industrial excellence and innovative capabilities of two major industry leaders. This alliance allows us not only to reach a new milestone in product line expansion, but also to deliver enhanced value to our dealer network and customers worldwide.”

Jaeyoung Moon, president and CEO of HD Construction Equipment, added: “This partnership is more than just enhancing our product lines; it opens up important new growth opportunities through significant market expansion. By bringing together our strengths, we will boost the competitiveness of our compact products and enhance our global presence.”

HD Construction Equipment is a newly integrated company that brings together the construction equipment businesses of the HD Hyundai Group. Launched on January 1, 2026, the company unifies the construction equipment operations of the former HD Hyundai Construction Equipment and HD Hyundai Infracore under a single organizational structure.

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