Jacobs wins National Highways contracts

The M32 and M5 projects are both delivered under the National Highways Technical Assurance and Asset Management Framework, delivering asset renewal and resilience projects. Jacobs will deliver the M32 Eastville Viaduct Stages 3–5 Detailed Design and the M5 Wynhol Viaduct Stages 1–2 Preliminary Design.

The Eastville Viaduct carries the M32 motorway into Bristol and serves as a key commuter and freight corridor connecting the city to the M4 and M5. Through detailed structural design and renewal planning, Jacobs will help extend the life of this critical asset, reducing the risk of disruptive, unplanned closures. For road users, this means improved safety and reduced congestion linked to reactive maintenance works.

On the M5, Jacobs’ preliminary design work at Wynhol Viaduct will assess structural needs and develop sustainable intervention options to safeguard the long-term resilience of one of the UK’s most important north–south freight routes.

Jacobs has been awarded a role on the Construction and Professional Management Services Lot 2 (Project Management Services Framework), leading a multi-disciplinary team delivering a minimum of 15 schemes. Over the five-year term — comprising an initial three-year period with two one-year extension options — Jacobs will help National Highways deliver projects that are strategically scoped with measurable benefits for road users and communities.

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