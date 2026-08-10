JCB hits 368mph at Bonneville

Driven by Wing Commander Andy Green OBE, the car set a new record in the Southern California Timing Association’s (SCTA) Blown Gas Streamliner (AA/BGS, 500+ cubic inches) class, and is now being prepared a for a world record attempt under FIA rules.

Chairman Lord Barmford said of the Bonneville Speed Week results, "To reach 368.347mph is a fantastic achievement for the whole JCB Hydromax team. It shows just what JCB’s hydrogen engines are capable of ahead of our outright FIA world record attempt. This project is about proving that hydrogen power can perform at the very highest level with zero emissions, and today’s result is powerful evidence of that.”

The result surpasses the previous SCTA record of 348.342 mph set by the Spectre Streamliner in 2010, marking the first time in 16 years the class record has been broken.

JCB Hydromax is powered by two of JCB’s own production-based hydrogen internal combustion engines. With the engines now being turned up towards their full combined output of 1,600hp, the team is looking to build on this SCTA record as it prepares for the FIA record attempt next week.

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