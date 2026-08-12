JCB Hydromax beats FIA world record

Lord Bamford and his family join JCB Hydromax team to celebrate the new hydrogen world land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats.

The car recorded the average speed 400.623 mph in its first run across the Bonneville Salt Flats, and 412.135 mph on its second run, giving the average of 406.320 mph - the fastest a hydrogen internal combustion car has ever travelled.

Driven by Wing Commander Andy Green OBE, the twin engined, 32-foot car completed the two runs required under FIA rules - one in each direction within an hour - comfortably beating the previous FIA-officiated hydrogen internal combustion benchmark of 185.5 mph set by the BMW H2R in 2004. The record is subject to official ratification by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motorsport.

Powered by two of the same engines now powering JCB diggers, the run should allay any doubts buyers might have about the power of these machines on site. The Hydromax also thoroughly beat the 350.092 mph world diesel land speed record set by JCB Dieselmax — also driven by Green, on the same salt, in August 2006.

The record—in the Category A, Group XIV - Class 7 FIA World Flying Record Start Land Speed Record—was set using two of JCB’s own production-based hydrogen digger engines, producing a combined 1,600 bhp and manufactured at the company’s engine factory in Foston, Derbyshire, UK.

JCB Chairman Anthony Bamford has led JCB’s hydrogen engine project and came up with the idea of a hydrogen world land speed record bid early last year. Lord Bamford said today: “Twenty years ago we came to Bonneville with JCB Dieselmax and showed what British engineering could do with diesel power. Today we have done it again — this time with engines powered by hydrogen. This record was set by production-based engines, the same engines powering JCB diggers right now. That is the point of JCB Hydromax: it shows hydrogen works, and it works today at the highest level with zero emissions.”

Andy Green said: “Bonneville is the spiritual home of the world land speed record, and JCB Hydromax has just written itself into that history. The car was terrific — stable, strong and fast. Setting a world land speed record with hydrogen power, twenty years after Dieselmax, is a huge privilege. This record is a huge achievement by a world class team and superb technology.”

JCB Engineering Director Ryan Ballard, who is leading the project, said: “This record belongs to the engineering team which took a hydrogen digger engine and made it the fastest of its kind on earth. This has been an amazing challenge from the outset of the it being set in February last year. We came here fully prepared, and the car delivered.”

President of the FIA, H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said: “This is a truly historic milestone for motorsport showcasing how innovation, performance, speed, and sustainability can go hand in hand.

“Motorsport has always been a catalyst for technological progress pushing the boundaries of what is possible. This new land speed record continues this tradition, showcasing the potential of hydrogen combustion for the future of sustainable mobility.

“For over 100 years, the FIA has proudly played a central role officiating land speed record attempts. I would like to thank our Member Club, the Automobile Competition Committee for the United States, for their support during this record attempt and offer my congratulations to Lord Bamford, Andy Green OBE, and to everyone involved in this remarkable achievement.”

Hydrogen will be a focus of the upcoming September print issue of The Construction Index, with in-depth looks at its use in construction plant and its supply on site.

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