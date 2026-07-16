JCB updates telematics

LiveLink offers new remote management features for Hi-Viz Loadall telehandlers

JCB LiveLink is designed to help customers monitor and maintain their machines more effectively. It is used on 580,000 machines worldwide by over 40,000 customers.

It is accessible through a web browser and mobile app and covers JCB and mixed fleets. The system provides information on machine location, utilisation, fuel consumption, maintenance requirements and security, helping customers maximise uptime, improve fuel efficiency and make more informed operational decisions.

Hi-Viz Loadalls—the 535-125, 540-140 and 540-180 models—will now benefit from enhanced remote management functionality through LiveLink. Fleet managers can remotely adjust a range of machine settings including Auto Stop parameters, speed limit controls, IntelliSense activation, tyre pressure monitoring settings and remote PIN management. Tyre pressure monitoring information can also be viewed remotely, helping identify low tyre pressures that can affect fuel consumption, machine mobility and tyre life.

LiveLink can now configure health alerts, maintenance notifications, geofencing and out-of-hours alerts to help identify potential issues early and flag unauthorised machine use. An AI-based system can alert operators to pedestrians in areas of risk, while near-miss events and video footage can be reviewed through LiveLink to support site safety management and incident analysis without needing to be present on site.

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