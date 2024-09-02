Jersey to trial graphene underfloor heating

Haydale's underfloor heating system exploits graphene's conductivity

Graphene technology specialist Haydale has signed a contract with Jersey Energy Technologies (JET) to begin a pilot trial deploying Haydale's innovative underfloor heaters within social housing in Jersey.

Haydale's underfloor heating system uses the company's proprietary HDPlasTM functionalisation technology to exploit the thermal conductivity properties of graphene. Data gathered from Haydale's in-house prototype systems have shown up to 30% lower operating cost for its graphene ink underfloor heating compared to standard wired systems running off mains power.

The first real-world installation of Haydale's product is planned to take place with JET later this year. The pilot trial will gather information over winter to support the efficacy and efficiency data already generated from Haydale's in-house testing, with results expected in the new year.

Under the agreement, JET has agreed to pay for exclusive access to distribute the underfloor heating product within the Channel Islands on a commercial basis. If the trial is successful, it is envisaged that this underfloor heating system will be rolled out in phases to selected homes and buildings.

Haydale Ltd is the operating arm of Haydale Graphene Industries Plc is based in Ammanford, in south Wales. Established in 2003, it has patents for its technologies in Europe, USA, Australia, Japan and China and operates from five sites in the UK, USA and the Far East.

Haydale chief executive Keith Broadbent said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with JET on this project which demonstrates our ability to use our plasma functionalisation technology platform to develop our own IP protected products for commercialisation, and this collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability.

"Our underfloor heating system not only provides superior comfort but also represents a potentially significant step forward in reducing environmental impact and energy costs. This innovative solution leverages advanced technology to provide consistent, comfortable warmth, looking to ensure that each home remains cozy throughout the year without the excessive energy consumption typically associated with traditional heating systems."

JET founder George Eves said: "The adoption of Haydale's advanced underfloor heating technology aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, sustainable living solutions to the residents of the Channel Islands. We are excited to offer this cutting-edge heating solution and over time - we will look to roll the products out in the new build and retrofit projects underway with our development partner, improving the quality of life for our residents and setting a new standard for social housing."

