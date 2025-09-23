Jones Bros secures Thorpe Marsh earthworks contract

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK undertaking work at the Thorpe Marsh battery energy storage system in Doncaster

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK will undertake civil works at Fidra Energy’s multi-million-pound Thorpe Marsh site in Doncaster.

Thorpe Marsh is three times the size of any other battery energy storage system (BESS) project currently in operation or under construction in the UK. It will be capable of exporting more than two million MWh a year, enough to supply around 785,000 homes.

As part of its contract, Jones Bros will deliver more than 500,000 cubic metres of cut and fill earthworks, which require specialist engineering techniques and stringent testing as the project is developed using existing pulverised fly ash on the former coal mining site.

A team of up to 60 will also complete close to 4km of deep surface water drainage for Fidra Energy, which hopes to have the site operational by the middle of 2027.

Senior contract manager Dafydd Elis said: “Battery storage is vital to the UK’s energy transition, providing important stability for the integration of renewables into the grid. Jones Bros is currently undertaking a number of these schemes, and we look forward to working on what will be the country’s biggest, and one of the leading BESS developments in the whole of Europe.

“Our skilled team is mobilised on site, and we have secured new plant that will help deliver the activity to our usual high standard by the end of 2025.”

Thorpe Marsh has been given the green light after Fidra Energy secured £445m equity investment from US institutional investor EIG and the National Wealth Fund (formerly the UK Infrastructure Bank). With an additional £594m in potential loan facilities from international lenders, Fidra Energy reached financial close on the project earlier this month.

The funding will also help finance another BESS project at West Burton in Nottinghamshire.

Fidra Energy chief executive Chris Elder said: “Thorpe Marsh is one of the most exciting infrastructure projects in the world and a landmark transaction in the energy sector. The investment by EIG and the NWF is testament to the outstanding team at Fidra and everyone who has supported us on the project.”

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