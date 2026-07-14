Keepmoat joins Pallet Loop

The Pallet Loop works with its partners to reduce pallet waste and support greater reuse across the construction supply chain. Keepmoat will support the wider adoption of reusable green loop pallets across its 79 live sites, helping to keep valuable timber in use for longer and reduce the number of pallets ending up in skips.

The Pallet Loop is designed to change this by encouraging manufacturers and suppliers to use higher quality green LOOP pallets that can be collected, repaired and reused. To support returns, The Pallet Loop will pay Keepmoat between £2 and £4 for every green Loop pallet collected, depending on its condition.

Keepmoat has adopted the initiative as part of its wider commitment to reducing waste through its sustainability strategy. The partnership will help improve site efficiency, reduce disposal costs and support a more circular approach to construction materials.

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