Keltbray acquires Spie’s powerline business

Keltbray is now in the powerlines business

Keltbray Distribution & Transmission has been established to provide construction, maintenance and repair of electricity overhead lines from low voltage to 275kV for utility clients.

This follows Keltbray’s acquisition of Spie’s overhead electricity transmission and distribution, with the transfer of just over 300 Spie employees to Keltbray.

The powerline business adds to Keltbray’s specialisms in demolition, decommissioning, remediation, rail, environmental services and reinforced concrete structures.

The new venture is headed by Mike Snee as managing director of Keltbray Distribution & Transmission, who reports into group managing director of infrastructure & rail Phill Price.

Keltbray Distribution & Transmission will be headquartered in Crewe, and has acquired depots at five new locations as part of the asset purchase agreement: Selkirk, Castle Douglas and Inverness in Scotland; Preston, Didcot and Colchester in England; and Swatragh in Northern Ireland.

“My vision has always been to develop Keltbray into a company that is expert in working in sensitive and highly regulated environments; be it rail overhead line electrification, complex city-centre demolition projects, or the decommissioning of heavy industrial facilities,” said Keltbray chief executive Brendan Kerr. “We make sites ready for and facilitate new developments and infrastructure and I believe this new, overhead transmission and distribution services division complements our existing offering well, and adds yet another string to our bow.”

He added: “Our management team has extensive experience in the utility sector, and I firmly believe the regulated electricity market is an attractive sector for us to tap into, and that our existing services, including engineering design, civils, piling and enabling works will be of benefit to support and grow this utilities service portfolio.”