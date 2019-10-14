Kier and Graham win £17m Army contract

Kier Graham Defence has been appointed to prepare the barracks for the relocation of the British Army’s Mission Training & Mobilisation Centre (MTMC).

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has awarded the contract for the centre, which delivers pre-deployment training for approximately 12,500 personnel every year.

The project includes the refurbishment of some of the existing buildings at Bassingbourn Barracks including accommodation blocks, social facilities, offices, classrooms and training areas. The existing medical and dental centres will also be refurbished and two new training facilities will be built.

The works are part of Project Hercules and follows on from an initial phase bring the barracks back into use by the British Army. Project Hercules supports the MOD’s continuing optimisation of the defence estate by co-locating facilities and disposing of sites that are no longer needed.

Gillian Naylor, DIO’s senior project manager, said: “We are pleased to announce the award of this contract to Kier Graham Defence Ltd to refurbish and improve existing facilities at Bassingbourn Barracks to enable the MTMC units to train effectively in one location.”

Mark Dady, managing director of Kier Regional Building Eastern, said: “We’re extremely proud to continue our working relationship with DIO delivering crucial infrastructure at Bassingbourn Barracks to allow effective pre-deployment training in one location. This project builds on our extensive expertise in the defence sector, where we are currently on-site delivering new infrastructure to ready MOD Lyneham for the move of 5 Battalion REME as part of the Army Basing Programme.”

Work is expected to start this month and complete in summer 2021.

