Kier lands £44m Southern Water contracts

Chickenhall wastewater treatment works in Eastleigh is among the dozen plants that Kier will be working on

Kier has been awarded two separate contracts on an early contractor involvement (ECI) basis by Southern Water under its £3.1bn AMP8 strategic delivery partner framework.

The first of the new awards is a £19.9m contract that includes early-stage design and development for six wastewater treatment sites: Chickenhall (Eastleigh), Fullerton, Leeds (Kent), Newnham Valley (Preston), Paddock Wood and Sellindge. These works will enhance capacity and compliance to meet future environmental and population demands in line with Water Industry National Environment Programme (WINEP) commitments.

The second is a £24.5m contract covering another six wastewater treatment sites at Dambridge (Wingham), Felbridge, Staplehurst, Ticehurst, Tonbridge, and Ulcombe. Kier will progress design development and constructability planning for upgrades focused on improving ammonia, phosphorus, and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) removal.

Both contracts are being delivered under the NEC4 Engineering and Construction Contract.

This £44.4m-worth of work builds on Kier’s appointments earlier this year by Southern Water to two additional ECI contracts under AMP8, worth a combined £28.8m.

Andy Beech, framework director at Kier Natural Resources, Nuclear & Networks, said: “These awards represent another important step in our partnership with Southern Water at the start of AMP8. They reflect the confidence our client has in Kier to deliver high-quality, sustainable wastewater solutions that will improve performance, protect the environment, and deliver long-term value for customers.”

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