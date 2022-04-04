Kier looks to Procore for digital-first ambitions

Kier Construction, which delivers some 200 projects a year, has chosen Procore as its field and quality management software to improve efficiency and supply chain management.

Procore said that its “range of integrations, alongside its ability to consolidate point solutions and create efficiencies for everyone on a single platform” would provide Kier with greater visibility across its projects.

“We have bold ambitions to revolutionise digital practices within the construction industry,” said Louisa Finlay, director of clients & markets for Kier Construction, “and our partnership with Procore is integral to supporting our aims as part of our project delivery. The platform is easy to use and provides consistency which is vital as we deliver on our purpose and provide high-quality projects for our customers.”

Brandon Oliveri-O’Connor, Procore vice president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “By connecting the field to the office and all stakeholders, Procore’s enterprise-ready solution, built by and for the construction industry, is very proud to welcome Kier into our portfolio of customers in EMEA. The company is now one of our largest customers in-region.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk