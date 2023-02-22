Kier names new managing director

Jamie McKechnie

Jamie McKechnie will take up his new role in April on the departure of Mark Whittaker who is leaving Kier to take up a role elsewhere in the industry.

Jamie McKechnie joined Kier three years ago as group procurement director. He has previously worked in housing maintenance and procurement for Wates and Rok.

Kier Construction group managing director Stuart Togwell said: “The housing maintenance and facilities management sectors are vitally important to Kier, complementing both our regional build business and our strategic central and local government client base.

“Kier Places is at an exciting period in its ongoing evolution, and I am delighted that we have been able to fill the role internally and that Jamie has accepted the role of managing director. With his track record of transformational leadership and his commitment to developing individuals and teams to deliver new solutions for clients, he is well placed to drive innovation and growth in this important sector.

“I would like to thank Mark Whittaker for his excellent leadership of Kier Places over the last few years and wish him the best for the future.”

Jamie McKechnie said: “Kier Places is a fantastic business and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to further develop my career with Kier, drawing upon my experience in the maintenance services and construction sectors to deliver an exemplary service for customers.”

