Kier picked for Brompton imaging centre

There will be as much building below ground as above

Royal Brompton & Harefield is the largest specialist heart and lung healthcare provider in the UK. Its new imaging centre will provide diagnostic facilities for patients and enable several innovative treatments, including interventional bronchoscopy.

The imaging centre will have two storeys below ground, for plant and services for the building and for MRI scanners, and two storeys above ground. The ground and first floors will have a range of facilities, including echocardiography, transoesophageal echocardiogram, CT scanners and clinical support accommodation.

The first floor will also have a bridge link between the imaging centre and Royal Brompton’s Sydney and Chelsea Wings, allowing in-patient and staff to move between buildings and clinical departments.

The method statement prepared by consulting engineer WSP to support the planning application shows that the building structure will be formed in reinforced concrete, with the basement constructed using secant piled embedded walls.

The project, secured through the ProCure22 (P22) framework, is scheduled to complete in summer 2021.

It will be Kier’s second big, live hospital job: earlier this year it was appointed to build a new 11,500m² hospital in Ascot for Heatherwood Hospital under a £98m contract.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk