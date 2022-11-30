Kier switches to battery-hybrid generators

Sunbelt Rentals supplies Kier with generators and battery storage units

Working with its equipment supplier, Sunbelt Rentals, Kier is introducing battery storage units (BSUs) to save fuel, by getting the same output from smaller generators.

Kier, a leading UK infrastructure services, construction and property group, is the first UK business to mandate the use of Battery Storage Units (BSUs). It is working in partnership with its supplier, Sunbelt Rentals, to achieve this.

When the battery is running low, the generator automatically starts and recharges it, turning off once fully charged. This means generators can be downsized, saving both money and emissions. A trial of 10 BSUs on Kier sites showed a monthly saving per unit of seven tonnes of carbon, an overall reduction in generator run time of 59%, and a cost saving of more than £2,000 after equipment hire costs are accounted for.

Chris Lilley, Kier’s health, safety, wellbeing and sustainability director, said moving to batteries would “help us to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions in line with our pathway to net zero, outlined in our carbon reduction plan”.

He added: “Not only that but it will allow us to significantly lower our fuel costs.”

Sunbelt Rentals national account manager Mark Bown said: “This BSU agreement between Sunbelt Rentals and Kier dovetails with our on-going strategic capital investment in clean energy solutions. It also allows us the scalability to be able to provide cost-savings for our customers while lowering noise and carbon emissions.

“As a business we have the desire, the belief and the evidence to demonstrate that our clean energy solutions are not only market leading but commercially, environmentally, and operationally successful. The agreement with Kier certainly aims to deliver just that.”

