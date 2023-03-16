Kilkern appoints safety manager

Martin Gallagher

Martin Gallagher joins Kilkern from Network Plus Services, where he was head of safety and compliance. Before that he was HSEQ manager at concrete frame specialist MPB Structures.

Kilkern is an £18m contractor based in Oldham with three divisions: Kilkern Civil Engineering, labour supply business Kilkern Labour, and vacuum excavation specialist Vac UK. Mr Gallagher has responsibility for HSEQ matters across all three divisions.

Owner-director Patrick Curran said: “We have always placed great importance on maintaining the very highest levels of behaviour and best practice across the company. As the business grows we are keen to strengthen all aspects of our health and safety and compliance processes so we are delighted that Martin is joining us.He brings with him enormous experience and I’m confident that he will help Kilkern continue to build on the high standard it has already set for governance.”

