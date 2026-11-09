Kobelco sets out its plans for CNH integration

Kobelco Construction Machinery has set out its strategic objectives following its landmark deal with CNH, detailing how it will allow the Japanese manufacturer to expand its global distribution, broaden its equipment line-up, and accelerate digital site technologies.

According to Kobelco, the partnership is designed to address long-term structural changes in the global construction equipment sector, where rising infrastructure investment and severe site labour shortages are driving demand for advanced digital solutions and higher machine uptime. By aligning with CNH's Construction Equipment division — which encompasses CASE Construction Equipment, New Holland Construction, and European compact specialist Eurocomach — Kobelco gains immediate access to established sales and service networks across key growth markets in North America and Latin America.

From a product perspective, the deal combines Kobelco's core range of hydraulic excavators and cranes with CNH's broader portfolio of heavy and compact earthmoving machinery. The manufacturer reported that the two companies will integrate their respective technology platforms, pairing CNH's global navigation satellite system (GNSS) capabilities with Kobelco's proprietary K-DIVE remote operation and digital transformation (DX) systems.

Furthermore, Kobelco stated that expanding its overall active machine population across CNH's dealer network will drive significant growth in its high-margin parts supply and aftermarket services. The manufacturer confirmed that current customer points of contact, warranty structures, parts availability, and supplier procurement terms remain completely unchanged as the transaction progresses.