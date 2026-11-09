Komatsu flexes 3D muscles

Komatsu Europe has introduced 3D Machine Guidance Flex, expanding its retrofittable digital guidance offering beyond excavators to encompass dozers, wheel loaders, dump trucks, and other jobsite earthmoving machinery.

The new technology provides operators with real-time 3D positioning data while automatically capturing georeferenced as-built terrain data as machines travel across the site. By measuring movement directly from equipment tracks or wheels, the system can be retrofitted across mixed fleets without requiring complex mechanical integration with the machine’s primary hydraulic working tools. The newly-extended system builds upon the manufacturer's established excavator guidance platform, which has achieved sales exceeding 9,000 units globally, utilising the established hardware architecture and an updated controller unit to lower entry costs for contractors.

According to the manufacturer, the automated data collection capability feeds directly into digital-twin platforms such as the Smart Construction Dashboard. This allows site management teams to merge continuous 3D progress tracking with original project design files, reducing the requirement for manual progress surveying and assisting with volume calculations. Each system package includes eight years of access to Smart Construction Remote, enabling off-site project managers to transfer design updates directly to in-cab displays and provide live operator assistance without travelling to site.