The evolution of Aquajet

Aquajet has announced a range of product developments across its robot control systems, specialised attachments, and high-pressure pumps to expand contractor operational capabilities.

The update introduces the Evolution 3.1 control system as standard on both the Aqua Cutter 450 and Aqua Cutter 750 hydrodemolition robots, while also offering it as an optional upgrade for the Ergo Controller. According to the manufacturer, the upgraded software platform integrates turnpoint detection, position hold assistance, updated graphics, and remote motor operation across all three equipment series, while retaining backward compatibility with previous Evolution 3.0 attachments.

To broaden the scope of its compact equipment line, Aquajet has introduced three new attachments for the Aqua Cutter 450, comprising the Rotolance 450 surface preparation tool, the Extension kit 450 for added reach, and the Circular kit 450 for working around rounded structures. Roger Simonsson, Chief Executive Officer of Aquajet, stated that the additions are designed to function as an integrated hydrodemolition package, simplifying jobsite setup. The manufacturer has also expanded its high-pressure pump lineup with the Ecosilence 400, a 400 hp class unit housed in a 20-foot container powered by a Volvo Penta engine paired with a five-cylinder Hammelmann pump.