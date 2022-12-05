Lab plans move Nottingham regeneration forward

The plans feature more than 245,000 sq ft of research and laboratory space

Plans submitted to Nottingham City Council show more than 245,000 sq ft of research and laboratory space, designed to offer an incubator for new and small companies.

The plans comprise two buildings – a five-storey east building and a seven-storey west building – connected by a glazed link at upper levels and provide a mixture of laboratory, office and meeting spaces.

The mixed-use Island Quarter development is a £1bn regeneration of the site of the old Boots pharmaceutical factory in Nottingham, being led by Conygar. These latest proposals will continue the development of the northern edge of the 36-acre development, which also features a 693-bed student accommodation block, due for completion in summer 2024.

Conygar property director Christopher Ware said: “Nottingham has a world-renowned reputation as a leading city for innovation, and that is never more the case than in the field of biosciences. Bringing forward this phase of the development will create vital research space for some of the city’s most innovative businesses, and further grow its standing in the bioscience sector.”

