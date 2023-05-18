Lab space approved for Nottingham’s Island Quarter

The bioscience buildings have been designed by CPMG Architects

The development comprises two buildings, designed by CPMG Architects, connected at the upper levels by a glazed link.

It forms the latest phase of work to the northern edge of The Island Quarter in Nottingham city centre, led by developer The Conygar Investment Company.

The architects have specified a materials palette of grey brickwork and off-white terracotta façade modules, highlighted with gold metal plant screens and entrance surrounds. Clear glazing will be used for circulation spaces and ceramic-backed spandrels for fixed desks and laboratory benching.

CPMG Architects was architect for Phase 1A of work for The Island Quarter, including the building housing hospitality venues Binks Yard and Cleaver & Wake, which completed in September 2022.

Nick Gregory, director at CPMG Architects, said: “We have optimised the use of glazing influenced by the anticipated internal arrangements of the new biosciences facility, and to reflect the usage of the buildings. We have incorporated a DNA sequencing pattern into the brick detailing and on specific elevations, these sections of brickwork will also be up-lit by lighting positioned within the landscaping.

“The designs also serve to break down any divide and give a natural transition between indoor and outdoor spaces through the inclusion of bi-fold doors that enable large sections of the ground floor to open into the wider landscaped plaza.”

External landscaping has been designed by Studio Egret West.

Christopher Ware, property director at The Conygar Investment Company, said: “Gaining planning approval for the bioscience facility is a significant step forward for the continued regeneration of The Island Quarter. We are continuing to build momentum on site, and this phase will feed into the latest updates to the masterplan.”

Currently phase 1A of The Island Quarter has been built and is operational and phase two, a 693-bed student accommodation building is under construction with contractor Bowmer & Kirkland, set to open in September 2024.

The next phase following the student accommodation is 1B, which has received planning permission for a hotel, build-to-rent accommodation and co-working space is due to start on site later this year.

