Laing O'Rourke builds manufacturing capacity

CHtM is moving to a larger facility in Smethwick, West Midlands and Explore Manufacturing is expanding, adding 3,200 square metres of versatile manufacturing footprint at its current location in Explore Park, Nottinghamshire.

The group said the investments were made possible by a focus on financial discipline, along with a record order book of £17.2bn.

The upgraded facilities, due for completion by the first quarter of the company's 2028 financial year, will also allow exploration of and further investment in innovation in automation and digitisation to further modernise production processes.

Group CEO Cathal O’Rourke said, "Our business has been built on a simple but powerful idea – that there is a better way of doing things – for our people, our clients, our delivery partners and the planet.

“The certainty and resilience that we have deliberately pursued is showing up in our results creating opportunity for us to invest in the future of our offsite manufacturing capabilities.”

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