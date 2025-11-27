Leadership shuffle at Wernick

The Wernick Hire leadership team

Leading the way among a series of management changes at Wernick Group is Michael Thistlethwaite. After 13 years as managing director of Wernick Hire, from the 1st January 2026 he becomes chief executive (rental division).

In this wider role he will oversee all of Wernick’s rental companies – Wernick Power Solutions, Wernick Events and Rawley Plant Hire as well as Wernick Hire. Together these account for around 70% of Wernick Group’s annual turnover.

At the same time, Darren Brown is being promoted from deputy managing director of Wernick Hire to chief operating officer (rental division). He will lead business support functions including quality management, training and development, supply chain, fleet procurement and operational efficiency.

Within the Wernick Hire division, sales director Nikki Amers-Delph has been promoted to managing director and Stephen McNulty will become deputy managing director, overseeing southern operations. Steve Painter, head of major accounts, will join the Wernick Hire management team and Ricky Wedlock will become operations director for the northern region.

Group chief executive Jonathan Wernick explained: “This new leadership framework supports the ambition outlined in our Vision2030 strategy. Promoting from within is a core value of our organisation, and it is a pleasure to see colleagues who have developed with us over many years step into senior roles. I wish them every success in their new positions.”

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