Leap of faith for Swedish church

The church was transported during daylight hours over two days in August

Mammoet, the Dutch heavylift and special transport company, has completed the relocation of the iconic Kiruna Church, regarded as one of Sweden’s most treasured architectural landmarks.

More than 1,000 hours of planning went into the operation, which took place over two days. Kiruna is one of Sweden’s most northerly cities, about 150km north of the Arctic Circle.

The church, which measures 40m x 40m, stands 37m tall and weighs 670 tonnes, was moved to its new location on two of Mammoet’s 28-axle self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) with a load capacity of 48 tonnes per axle. The whole operation was broadcast live by Sveriges Television as ‘slow TV’.

Built in the early 20th century and once voted Sweden’s most beautiful building, Kiruna Church is one of the country’s largest wooden structures. It was built in the old city centre and had to be moved (or demolished) due widespread subsidence caused by Kiruna’s underground iron ore mine.

The Kiruna mine is the world’s largest underground iron ore mine and is owned and operated by LKAB – Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara Aktiebolag – the Swedish state-owned mining company. After decades of mining activity, the entire city centre is now at risk from ground movement; several other buildings have already been demolished and reassembled at a new city centre that is being developed 5km away.

This article was first published in the November 2025 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

Mammoet was commissioned by LKAB and its civil engineering contractor Veidekke to transport the wooden church in one piece. The move, dubbed “The Great Church Walk,” drew thousands of spectators, including Sweden’s king Carl Gustav, as well as the TV cameras.

The church was carried on beams supported by two trains of Mammoet’s SPMTs

Mammoet worked with Veidekke and Swedish wood engineering specialists to model and test the building’s response to lifting and transport. The operation was timed for August to avoid adverse weather conditions that could jeopardise the move.

The church was jacked up to a height of 1.3 metres and placed on steel beams supported by two trains each comprising 28 axle lines of self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs). Mammoet’s custom monitoring system ensured the structure remained stable throughout the journey, allowing for a maximum tilt of just 75mm between sides.

After a blessing by vicar Lena Tjärnberg and Åsa Nyström, bishop of the Diocese of Lulea, Mammoet started its trailers and the church set off past the crowds that had gathered to witness the event.

Bishop Åsa Nyström performs the blessing before the church begins its historic journey

Route preparations included temporary road widening and compacting work. Mammoet advised on the civil works and conducted road tests using SPMTs loaded with counterweights to simulate the church’s axle load.

The relocation took place during daylight hours on 19th and 20th August 2025, with the church arriving safely at its new location. Once in place, the SPMTs lowered the structure onto its new concrete foundations.

Mammoet has since relocated the church’s 90-tonne belfry using a different SPMT configuration.

This article was first published in the November 2025 issue of The Construction Index Magazine. Sign up online.

“This project exemplifies the importance of detailed engineering and planning in executing unique and meaningful moves,” said Mammoet project manager William Soeters. “We’re proud to have played a key role in safeguarding this historic building for future generations.”

Inset: Before the actual operation, Mammoet conducted load tests with SPMTs loaded with counterweights

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