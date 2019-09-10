Lendlease names Martin as Labbad’s replacement

Neil Martin

Neil Martin has been with Lendlease for more than 20 years. He first joined Lendlease in 1990 as a project manager with a first-class degree in building before leaving to study law. He returned to the company as a senior lawyer in 1999 and has subsequently worked in a number of different roles at Lendlease, including general counsel Europe, global head of safety, risk & insurance and more recently as Lendlease Europe’s managing director of construction. Simon Gorski took over that job last month.

At Lendlease Europe chief executive he reports to group CEO and managing director Steve McCann, who said: “It’s an exciting time for our Europe business, which has secured a c.£19bn pipeline of urbanisation projects that will transform a number of gateway cities. Neil’s years of experience will help our Europe business continue to thrive and create the outstanding places that our customers have come to expect from Lendlease.”

Neil Martin said: “It’s a privilege to take on this role and lead such a talented team of people to deliver our extensive pipeline across the UK and Italy.

“I’m as passionate today about the work we do at Lendlease as I was when I joined the company 20 years ago. My immediate priorities are to continue to deliver on all of our commitments as well as identify new opportunities to deliver the best places on behalf our clients and community partners. I’d also like to thank Dan Labbad for his leadership and support over the last 10 years.”

Dan Labbad will succeed Dame Alison Nimmo as CEO of The Crown Estate in January 2020.

