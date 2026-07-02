Liebherr Nenzing celebrates 50th with three new machines

The new mixer cutter can be fitted to piling and drilling rigs

The new dragline machine is the LMD 1200, specially developed for the extraction of raw materials in demanding mining applications. A variable boom system for dragline operation, easy relocation within the mine and the robust steel construction ensure flexibility and reliability – even, Liebherr says, in extreme conditions and with high utilisation.

Moving from the mine to the construction site, the established H 10 hydraulic hammer for pile driving can now be used with a rope-suspended leader. The rope-suspended leader with hydraulic hammer H 10 enables piling applications to be carried out without the need for a specific piling rig as it can be flexibly mounted to a wide variety of cranes, including duty cycle machines.

The H 10 can now be suspended from a rope leader

Operators benefit from a significantly expanded range of work: piles can be inserted even at larger distances or behind obstacles, which is especially advantageous in marine or port construction. With a combined weight of 27 tonnes, the leader and hammer are easily placed over the pile and work can begin immediately. The system is suitable for piles with weights up to 30 tonnes, a maximum diameter of 1,220 millimetres and a pile inclination of up to 1:3.

Finally, the company introduced a cutter soil mixer, the LMC 80, suitable for use with LRB 23 or LRB 355 piling and drilling rigs. The LMC 80 can be applied for all types of mixable soil to install load-bearing or sealing elements for ground improvement. The four cutting wheels are driven by a maximum torque of 2x 80 kilonewton metres and achieve a maximum rotational speed of 30 revolutions per minute, depending on ground conditions.

Liebherr provides both the mixing cutter LMC 80 and the carrier machine for the application. Using an extension linkage, the compact piling and drilling rig LRB 23 can produce ground mixing elements down to depths of 36 metres, the larger LRB 355 down to 40 metres. Both versions can create panels with cross sections ranging from 2,800 by 500 to 1,000 millimetres – depending on site requirements and ground conditions. For flexible use, the LMC 80 can be swivelled by 135 degrees round the mixing axis without moving the leader. The control system for the mixing cutter is integrated into the familiar operating concept of the carrier machine.

The LMC 80 is mounted on the carrier machine whilst lying flat. This saves time and is particularly safe since there is no work carried out at a height. The carrier machine’s crowd winch lifts the mixing unit into the working position.

To convert the LRB 23 or LRB 355 for piling or drilling applications, the mixing tool is simply replaced with a rotary drive, hammer or vibrator. Customers benefit from requiring just one carrier machine to carry out all common applications in deep foundation work and profit from the all-round qualities of the LRB series.

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