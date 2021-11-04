Lifters and shifters left stranded by Cleveland Bridge

Cleveland Bridge was a major customer for crane companies

Cleveland Bridge administrators from FRP Advisory have listed 266 unsecured creditors who are not going to see the £21.5m that they are collectively owed.

One of the worst hit suppliers to Cleveland Bridge is Osprey Heavylift, which has been left owed £726,000.

Other lifting specialists out of pocket include: Mammoet UK, which is owed £313,000; Sarens, owed £146,000; and Ainscough Crane Hire, owed £41,000.

Heavy transport hauliers also feature among the list of victims. Collett & Sons is owed £73,000, GCS Johnson £58,000 and Allelys Heavy Haulage £27,000.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk